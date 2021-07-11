SC Lottery
Vigil held to remember Goose Creek barbershop shooting victim

By Logan Reigstad and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members in Goose Creek are coming together on Sunday to remember a 21-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at a barbershop.

Authorities say Rae’Jay Palmer was fatally shot in front of Cream of the Crop Barbershop on July 3.

Investigators say Palmer was at the barbershop getting his hair cut when the suspect entered the shop. The suspect then approached Palmer and the two of them had a verbal altercation, according to a report.

The report says it escalated into a physical altercation and Palmer tried to run toward the back of the shop.

That’s when police say he was shot.

There were multiple other people inside the barber shop at the time, but no one else was hurt in the incident.

Goose Creek Police says they have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Dominique Jamar Denaro Jefferson, but they are still searching for him.

Organizers of Sunday’s vigil are calling for an end to gun violence.

The vigil is set to start at the Cream of the Crop Barbershop on Red Bank Road at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

