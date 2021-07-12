SC Lottery
Andrews man arrested after assaulting police officer, police say

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an Andrews man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

The Andrews Police Department says Roderick Tervon Mention was charged with assault on a police officer, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault while resisting and possession of less than one gram of ICE, crank or crack cocaine.

Officers say they responded to an emergency public disorderly call within the town of Andrews and once the suspect was restrained, the suspect told officers he was high on methamphetamine resulting in a probable cause search.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mention was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

