Charleston County library branch closure postponed until end of month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has pushed back the closure of one of its branches for a renovation project.

The Dorchester Road branch, located at 6325 Dorchester Road, was originally set to close Saturday. It will now close at 5 p.m. on July 31 to undergo renovations, spokesman Doug Reynolds said.

The postponement is the result of a change in the renovation construction schedule, he said.

The Dorchester Road branch, the fifth regional branch to be renovated, will receive the following upgrades:

New interior finishes

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

“The renovations will take approximately one year to complete,” Reynolds said. “During the closure, items placed on hold can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing a hold online or by calling one of our branches.”

Book returns will remain available on the site through July 28. After that, books must be returned at any other open location.

The renovations are being funded by a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update existing branches. As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020. Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is now underway.

The Otranto Road, Hurd/St. Andrews, John’s Island and Mount Pleasant branches are also closed and in the process of receiving the same upgrades, Reynold said.

Library officials say they expect to announce the reopening date for the Otrantro Road Library, which was closed for renovations back in August, in the coming weeks.

