SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County library branch closure postponed until end of month

The Dorchester Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library will close on July 31 for a...
The Dorchester Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library will close on July 31 for a year-long renovation project.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has pushed back the closure of one of its branches for a renovation project.

The Dorchester Road branch, located at 6325 Dorchester Road, was originally set to close Saturday. It will now close at 5 p.m. on July 31 to undergo renovations, spokesman Doug Reynolds said.

The postponement is the result of a change in the renovation construction schedule, he said.

The Dorchester Road branch, the fifth regional branch to be renovated, will receive the following upgrades:

  • New interior finishes
  • Replacement of shelving
  • Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)
  • New furniture
  • Technology upgrades
  • New designated children and teen areas

“The renovations will take approximately one year to complete,” Reynolds said. “During the closure, items placed on hold can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing a hold online or by calling one of our branches.”

Book returns will remain available on the site through July 28. After that, books must be returned at any other open location.

The renovations are being funded by a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update existing branches. As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020. Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is now underway.

The Otranto Road, Hurd/St. Andrews, John’s Island and Mount Pleasant branches are also closed and in the process of receiving the same upgrades, Reynold said.

Library officials say they expect to announce the reopening date for the Otrantro Road Library, which was closed for renovations back in August, in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

DHEC says the SC WIC program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5 by...
Walmart, Kroger partner with SC WIC program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island volunteers host free laundry day
Organizers say anyone can show up up at one of three locations to drop off their laundry...
James Island volunteers host free laundry day
The new operations center will replace the current facility on Six Mile Road. It was built in...
Mt. Pleasant makes plans to break ground on public works center