Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ninth Circuit Court cleared a store employee of a murder charge in a deadly September 2020 convenience store shooting that left a customer dead.

Suhib Yousef, was 18 when he was charged in a shooting at Green’s Grocery on President Street.

The judge dismissed the charges against him based on South Carolina’s Protection of Persons and Property Act, which Yousef’s attorney, Andy Savage, says is synonymous with laws commonly referred to as “Stand Your Ground” laws.

David Wilson, 41, was wounded in the incident and died from his injuries the following day, the coroner said.

Charleston Police responded to Green's Grocery store on Sept. 28, 2020 on a report of shots fired. (Live 5 News)

An incident report stated Charleston Police responded to the store at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2020, to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the report states.

Police initially charged Yousef with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder when Wilson died of his injuries.

During a bond hearing, Yousef’s attorney said his client, who is on a work visa from Jordan and was working for his uncle, was defending himself from a robbery.

Suhib Yousef, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was ultimately charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A judge ordered the charges dismissed last month. (Live 5 News)

Court documents state Yousef was working in the store that September afternoon when he became involved in a confrontation with Wilson.

“Wilson approached Yousef to purchase a cell phone charger and handed Yousef a credit card for payment,” court documents state.

As Yousef processed the sale, court documents allege Wilson “suddenly grabbed the charger and his credit card and turned toward the exit as if he were about to leave.”

Yousef ordered him to leave the store and said Wilson immediately became aggressive in his language and posture and “challenged Yousef’s authority to evict him,” forcefully reaching over the counter to take possession of the unpaid charger “all the while using intimidating language and directing threatening gestures at Yousef.”

Yousef’s attorneys argued Wilson became “increasingly combative” and refused to leave even when Yousef presented a Taser, shouting threats at Yousef, who then presented a machete.

“Despite more than 30 demands from Yousef that he leave, Wilson refused to vacate the store and continued to constantly challenge Yousef,” court documents state.

They say Wilson shoved numerous items off the counter toward Yousef and spat at him before slowly walking toward the exit door.

“Although Wilson momentarily left the store, within seconds he suddenly and aggressively returned, and violently attacked Yousef,” court documents state.

His attorneys said Wilson was 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighed 208 pounds while Yousef was 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighed 155 pounds.

“By his actions, Wilson expressed a clear intent to commit an assault and battery against Yousef,” court documents state. “The power of Wilson’s attack knocked Yousef backward, pinning him against a freezer unit in the store, thereby placing Yousef in reasonable fear of great bodily injury.”

Evidence presented included surveillance footage that showed the confrontation as well as the actual shooting.

Ninth Circuit Judge Markley Dennis ruled Yousef was entitled to immunity ordered the charges dismissed on June 23.

Jail records confirmed charges had been dismissed and that Yousef had been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

