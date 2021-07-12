SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews complete first phase of I-26 repaving

SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start...
SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start the full $11 million dollar resurfacing project.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has completed the first phase of a resurfacing project that was focused on making emergency repairs to I-26.

SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start the full $11 million dollar resurfacing project.

The project is focused on resurfacing I-26 between mile marker 198 and 209. Mile marker 198 is right at I-26′s Summerville exit and mile marker 209 is located near the Midland Park Road overpass.

The SCDOT says the open-grade friction pavement on this area of the interstate is causing problems, so they voted to repair it in May.

“This project is important to finish because of course enhance the visibility of our roads as well and make driving safer for everyone involved,” Harriot said. “And that’s our key goal is to make the roads safe for everyone.”

While the project started in June, emergency asphalt repairs are complete and Harriot says the department is now waiting on the contractor to start the next phase.  

She says the contractors could be delayed because of weather or a shortage of supplies, but the project is on track to be completed by Fall 2021.

Harriot says crews are expected to start work on the repaving in the next couple weeks.

Crews are only working on the road Thursday through Sunday to avoid impacts to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization
The new operations center will replace the current facility on Six Mile Road. It was built in...
Mt. Pleasant makes plans to break ground on public works center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State-owned power company fined for air pollution
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged in King Street assault