Dorchester District 2 no longer requiring students, staff to wear face coverings

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 will no longer require that face coverings be worn by students or staff on district property or school buses.

District officials made the announcement Monday evening in accordance with the state budget Proviso which was recently passed by the South Carolina Legislature.

According to district officials, the wearing of face coverings by students and staff within district facilities and on school buses remains a recommendation of state and federal health officials and is strongly encouraged by the school district.

“The Board of Trustees will be reviewing and modifying current Board Policy ADD on Face Coverings to be in compliance with Proviso 1.108,” DD2 officials said. “All district health and safety measures related to COVID-19 will be updated, and will be incorporated in the district’s reopening of school plans for 2021-2022. These plans will be posted on the district web site following upcoming public input meetings.”

