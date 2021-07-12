SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 no longer requiring students, staff to wear face coverings

Dorchester School District 2 will no longer require that face coverings be worn by students or...
Dorchester School District 2 will no longer require that face coverings be worn by students or staff on district property or school buses.(Pixabay)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 will no longer require that face coverings be worn by students or staff on district property or school buses.

District officials made the announcement Monday evening in accordance with the state budget Proviso which was recently passed by the South Carolina Legislature.

According to district officials, the wearing of face coverings by students and staff within district facilities and on school buses remains a recommendation of state and federal health officials and is strongly encouraged by the school district.

“The Board of Trustees will be reviewing and modifying current Board Policy ADD on Face Coverings to be in compliance with Proviso 1.108,” DD2 officials said. “All district health and safety measures related to COVID-19 will be updated, and will be incorporated in the district’s reopening of school plans for 2021-2022. These plans will be posted on the district web site following upcoming public input meetings.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26

Latest News

The city of Goose Creek is considering whether to impose a temporary moratorium on new auto...
Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
VIDEO: Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
VIDEO: Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
VIDEO: SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
VIDEO: SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept