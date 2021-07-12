Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships

SC Lottery
The city of Goose Creek is considering whether to impose a temporary moratorium on new auto body shops and used car dealerships in parts of the community where there is a high concentration of them.(Live 5 News)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is considering whether to impose a temporary moratorium on new auto body shops and used car dealerships in parts of the community where there is a high concentration of them.

There are 21 automotive-related businesses within the city’s targeted redevelopment incentive zones, officials said. Those zones run along the main corridors in the city: Goose Creek Boulevard, St. James Avenue and Red Bank Road.

Mayor Greg Habib said while the city does not want to be in the business of picking winners and losers, with the town’s and the region’s rapid growth, he wants to make sure the city is able to help shape its future and ensure all of residents’ needs are met.

“We don’t mean to necessarily single out anyone except for the fact that the proliferation of those businesses is taking up opportunities for other businesses of need,” he said.

The moratorium would not be permanent, Habib said. While a specific timeframe is still being debated, he expects it will be in effect for two years or less, enough time for the city to create a new overlay district and come up with design standards.

Existing businesses would not be affected unless they sought to expand, city officials said.

City council is set to talk about the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday evening.

