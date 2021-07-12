Hit or miss storms continue over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few hit or miss storms will continue though this evening, temperatures will drop into the 80s. Overnight will be partly cloudy and warm, lows in the 70s. Keep the umbrellas handy tomorrow as we’ll have a chance of a showers and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening! Any storms that develop today will move farther and farther inland as the afternoon wears on. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees inland with mid 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will decrease Wednesday into the weekend. Overall, it looks like a fairly typical summertime week with hot and humid weather and a few afternoon storms each day.

TROPICS: No development is expected in the next 5 days.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms before midnight. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 90, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated pm storms. High 91, Low 73.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated pm storms. High 92, Low 74.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated pm storms. High 92, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Isolated pm storms. High 92, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated pm storms. High 91, Low 73.

