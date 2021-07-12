Hit or miss storms to start the new week!

SC Lottery
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the umbrellas handy today as we’ll have a chance of a showers and storms both late this morning and this afternoon! A warm and humid airmass with an onshore flow may lead to a few downpours popping up before lunch time today. Any storms that develop today will move farther and farther inland as the afternoon wears on. Highs today will be near 90 degrees inland with mid 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will decrease over the next few days with fewer storms by midweek. Overall, it looks like a fairly typical summertime week with hot and humid weather and a few afternoon storms each day.

TROPICS: No development is expected in the next 5 days.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

