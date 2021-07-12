SC Lottery
James Island volunteers host free laundry day

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers from James Island Presbyterian Church say they will be helping their community with a free laundry day.

Organizers say anyone can show up up at one of three locations to drop off their laundry between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

Those locations include:

  • Reynolds Laundromat located at 2017 Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston
  • Plaza Laundromat located at 2040 Maybank Highway on James Island
  • Sea Island Coin Laundry located at 915 Folly Road on James Island.

Organizers say the event is also being hosted by the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project.

