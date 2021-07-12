James Island volunteers host free laundry day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers from James Island Presbyterian Church say they will be helping their community with a free laundry day.

Organizers say anyone can show up up at one of three locations to drop off their laundry between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

Those locations include:

Reynolds Laundromat located at 2017 Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston

Plaza Laundromat located at 2040 Maybank Highway on James Island

Sea Island Coin Laundry located at 915 Folly Road on James Island.

Organizers say the event is also being hosted by the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project.

