Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner

(Gray News) - Joe Exotic isn’t letting time behind bars keep him from hunting down a new mate.

The former zookeeper made famous from the Netflix series “Tiger King” is hosting a contest called “The Bachelor King,” to find his next husband.

Applications are currently being accepted for anyone at least 18 years old, who thinks they could be the next romance in Joe Exotic’s life.

If that’s you, click here to apply. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 25, 2021.

The application includes basic questions and asks for things like your favorite color, restaurants and movie.

You’ll also be asked to explain your views on marriage and submit a photo of you fully clothed, in a swimsuit and without a shirt on.

The top three picks will win a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic getaway with Joe Exotic when he is released from prison, according to a news release.

The fine print in the application says the winning entry gives permission to be filmed for TV during the getaway without compensation.

“I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great,” Joe Exotic wrote in the release.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 6, 2021.

Don’t worry, ladies, you can take part in the contest, too.

A post on Joe Exotic’s Twitter page says another contest will be added for women who want to hang out, go shopping and chase men with him. Straight men are included, too, in a contest to go hunting.

Bachelor King Contest



With the popularity of this contest, we will be adding one for women to hang out and shop, and chase men for 2 days with Joe.



And for the straight guys too. We will go hunting and blow shit up for 2 days and see just how straight you really are... pic.twitter.com/Q1vHXZj9no — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) July 8, 2021

Contests are contingent upon Joe Exotic’s release from prison. According to a news release, his attorneys are confident new evidence will help him be free by the end of the year, if not sooner.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.