Man driving U-Haul arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges after troopers said he fled the scene of a deadly crash in Orangeburg.

The wreck happened Monday on Big Buck Boulevard near Bethel Forest Road, in a rural area near the Interstate 26/US-301 interchange.

Troopers said the driver of a U-Haul van, 42-year-old Lee Moody, was going east in the westbound lanes of Big Buck Boulevard when he hit a sedan head-on.

A passenger in the sedan died and another person in the car was rushed to a hospital in Columbia, officials said.

Troopers said Moody left the scene of the crash but was captured several hours later. He faces charges of hit and run with death and hit and run with great bodily injury.

He’s been booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and will face a judge for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Officials have not yet identified the person who died in the crash.

