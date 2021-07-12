SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
Drake Bell
Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge
Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Sunday.
Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2
GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization