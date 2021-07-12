Mt. Pleasant plans to break ground on public works center in late 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant officials are planning to build a new Operations Center in the center of town.

The public services department says this expansion is necessary if they want to serve the growing number of citizens.

According to the town’s project page, Mount Pleasant is projected to see a population increase of approximately 30,000 residents and 6,000 new single-family residences over the next 20 years

The new operations center will replace the current facility on Six Mile Road. It was built in the 1980′s and has seen minimal upgrades since then.

Mount Pleasant Public Services Director Andrew Weis says the project allows more services to move to a central location of town, as Mount Pleasant continues to expand to the north.

Construction is expected to cost about $30 million, but Weis says it will be primarily funded by a General Obligation bond.

This new Six Mile Road Operations Center location will be home to Mount Pleasant’s new Debris Transfer Yard. (Town of Mount Pleasant)

The new facility will include an administration building with offices, and workspaces for staffing departments from waste management, infrastructure division, grounds division, facilities division, and administrative and engineering sections.

There will also be a new Fleet Maintenance Building on site which officials say will offer storage and maintenance for all town-owned service vehicles.

This new Six Mile Road Operations Center location will be home to Mount Pleasant’s new Debris Transfer Yard. Officials say it will collect vegetable and bulk trash items in a space that regulates noise and dust from affecting the outside area.

“Overall, this construction project is the first step in bringing the Public Services Department facilities up to standard,” Weis said. “The property will become more efficient and functional, as well as more aesthetically pleasing, since the buildings will be built to town standards, etc.”

Weis says they hope to break ground on this project in October.

He says future plans are also in the works to expand additional phases of the public works facilities on Lieben Road and Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, near the ten-mile community, after the first few phases are finished.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.