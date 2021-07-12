SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston Police search for missing teenage girl

Police say Maryuri Velasquez, 15, went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday...
Police say Maryuri Velasquez, 15, went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday and took all of her belongings with her.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Police say Maryuri Velasquez went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday and took all of her belongings with her.

Velasquez’s mother told investigators she may be in the company of her boyfriend, Eduardo “Luis” Hernandez, 22, of Goose Creek.

North Charleston Police are searching for 15-year-old Maryuri Velasquez (left), whose family...
North Charleston Police are searching for 15-year-old Maryuri Velasquez (left), whose family says she may be with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Eduardo "Luis" Hernandez (right).(North Charleston Police)

Velasquez stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and an olive complexion.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-1015, or Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident