North Charleston Police search for missing teenage girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Police say Maryuri Velasquez went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday and took all of her belongings with her.

Velasquez’s mother told investigators she may be in the company of her boyfriend, Eduardo “Luis” Hernandez, 22, of Goose Creek.

North Charleston Police are searching for 15-year-old Maryuri Velasquez (left), whose family says she may be with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Eduardo "Luis" Hernandez (right). (North Charleston Police)

Velasquez stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and an olive complexion.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-1015, or Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

