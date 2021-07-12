SC Lottery
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase

Jermaine Lindsay
Jermaine Lindsay(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man they say attempted to shoplift from an area mall and subsequently began a car chase with police that exceeded 110 mph.

Jail records show Jermaine Lindsay, 48, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, shoplifting $2,000 or less and driving under suspension.

The NCPD says their officers were first dispatched to the Belk’s department store at the Northwoods Mall after receiving a shoplifting report just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Upon entering the area, NCPD says they were notified by a Northwoods Loss Prevention Officer that Lindsay had fled toward Ashley Phosphate Road.

Officers say they located Lindsay in a Nissan Altima and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Lindsay fled toward I-26 East.

Once on the interstate, NCPD says Lindsay took them on a chase that exceeded 110 mph. Lindsey turned off I-26 at Aviation Avenue, turned onto Rivers Avenue and ultimately into the Ten Mile community, officers say.

NCPD finally made an arrest when they say Lindsey got out of the car and tried to flee through the back of a church. He was found at a Sunoco in the 5700 block of Rivers Avenue by the same officer who originally initiated the chase.

Police say the stolen merchandise was found on the floorboard of the Nissan Altima and Lindsey was transported to Al Cannon Detention Center.

Lindsey’s bond has been set at $25,000, police records say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

