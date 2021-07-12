SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police identify ‘suspicious package’ that prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown

A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning prompted police to shut down the bridge and Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police released new information on the suspicious package that shut down the Ravenel Bridge and the nearby Waterfront Park late Saturday morning.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the package was a liposuction machine.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious item under the bridge at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Calabrese said. As a precaution, the bridge was closed in both directions. Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park was also evacuated and closed, he said.

An incident report states a witness showed police a photo of the item, which looked like “a briefcase on wheels” and said it had “a fan and red and green buttons on top of it.”

The report states the item was “tucked close to the first pillar where the bridge meets the Mount Pleasant side.”

The Charleston Police Bomb Squad investigated the item and deemed it to be safe.

The bridge opened up two-and-a-half hours later at approximately 1:56 p.m. Waterfront Park reopened at 2:33 p.m., Calabrese said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

Police say Maryuri Velasquez, 15, went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday...
North Charleston Police search for missing teenage girl
GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase