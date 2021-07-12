SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26

Latest News

President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
The City of Charleston orders work stopped at 88 Smith Street after burial ground discovered...
Charleston looks at adding new city regulations for building on burial sites
The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer