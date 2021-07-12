SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic. The pontiff will be staying at the hospital a couple more days, the Vatican announced Monday.(Source: Vatican Media/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.

The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud
GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization