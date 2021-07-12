Port Royal Veterinary Clinic asking for community support after damage from Elsa

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a week after a tornado tore through Port Royal during Tropical Storm Elsa, a popular veterinary clinic is still dealing with the cleanup and aftermath.

Port Royal Veterinary Hospital owner Dr. Marikay Campbell says they are also now facing the huge obstacle of figuring out how to pay for all of the damage from the storm.

Campbell said a rough estimate of out-of-pocket costs for the damage would be at least $50,000 to $75,000. In total she said there is about $1.2 million in damage.

According to Campbell, downed trees broke rafters and damaged the roof and A/C system. The holes in the roof created by the trees allowed several inches of water to collect inside which ruined computers, sterile tools and more.

“[We’re feeling] totally overwhelmed,” Campbell said “I’ve been concentrating on just being thankful that it was in the middle of the night, we only had only 3 pets here and they were all safe.”

The clinic is asking for donations to help pay for the damage. Campbell said they started asking for community support over the weekend and they’ve already raised $6,000. “It’s just been amazing because every little bit puts us closer to being able to get this all done,” she said. “The little notes that we’re getting along with it are what’s keeping us going.”

Those looking for more information on how to help Port Royal Veterinary Clinic, can visit their Facebook page.

