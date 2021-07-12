Pygmy sperm whale washes ashore in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Animal experts are trying to determine what caused a Pygmy sperm whale to wash ashore in Surfside Beach over the weekend.

John Griffin and other beachgoers came upon the beached whale on Saturday afternoon in the area of Melody Lane.

A Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network volunteer went to the site with a vet to assess the whale, but it had to be euthanized.

Horry County Public Works helped with the removal of the whale from the beach and to a lab where a necropsy could be done.

Lauren Rust with the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network said there was some bruising on the whale caused by the beaching and some other cuts, but nothing that would have contributed to the animal becoming stranded.

She noted that the whale did appear thin but did not find anything to determine why it washed ashore.

She explained that Pygmy sperm whales are common off South Carolina, but they are deep water species, and you do not typically see them along the shore.

Rust said they hope labs can provide more information.

She added that people are discouraged from pushing an animal back into the water because if it was healthy, it wouldn’t have been stranded. Rust said in this case, the animal was stranded several times since people kept trying to push it back into the water. She said this caused additional bruising and prolonged the animal’s suffering.

