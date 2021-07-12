SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Representative Clyburn hosts Lowcountry town hall

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sixth Congressional District Representative Congressman James E. Clyburn has scheduled town hall-style meeting in North Charleston.

Clyburn says this is an opportunity for him to hear from constituents and highlight American Rescue Plan provisions that will benefit families and communities in the Sixth Congressional District.

The congressman’s office says Monday’s town hall will be the the third of five stops in Clyburn’s Help is Here Town Hall Tour.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but Clyburn’s office says they will be providing free COVID-19 vaccines at the event starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Clyburn says the event will be held at Trident Technical College’s Building 920, Salon FG. That is located at 7000 Rivers Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island volunteers host free laundry day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Representative Clyburn hosts Lowcountry town hall
Organizers say anyone can show up up at one of three locations to drop off their laundry...
James Island volunteers host free laundry day