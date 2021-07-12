Representative Clyburn hosts Lowcountry town hall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sixth Congressional District Representative Congressman James E. Clyburn has scheduled town hall-style meeting in North Charleston.

Clyburn says this is an opportunity for him to hear from constituents and highlight American Rescue Plan provisions that will benefit families and communities in the Sixth Congressional District.

The congressman’s office says Monday’s town hall will be the the third of five stops in Clyburn’s Help is Here Town Hall Tour.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but Clyburn’s office says they will be providing free COVID-19 vaccines at the event starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Clyburn says the event will be held at Trident Technical College’s Building 920, Salon FG. That is located at 7000 Rivers Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.