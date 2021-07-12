SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Price reports show that South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that the state’s average price is sitting at $2.85 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.60 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon. This is a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

