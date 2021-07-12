SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC gas prices rise slightly, analysts predict stabilization

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Price reports show that South Carolina gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that the state’s average price is sitting at $2.85 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says prices in South Carolina are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Price reports show the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.60 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon. This is a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say

Latest News

SCDOT spokesperson Brittany Harriot says the department is now waiting on a contractor to start...
Crews complete first phase of I-26 repaving
The new operations center will replace the current facility on Six Mile Road. It was built in...
Mt. Pleasant makes plans to break ground on public works center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State-owned power company fined for air pollution
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged in King Street assault