SC Lt. Governor visits Summerville pushes workforce development in boating industry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Lt. Governor Pamela Evette held a roundtable discussion in Summerville focused on developing the workforce, specifically in the boating industry.

Evette says more people getting out this summer means a higher demand and an increased need for more workers in the industry.

On a state level, she says she wants to encourage more people to get back to work, and help struggling businesses.

“This is a very big business here in South Carolina and now after COVID, everyone is wanting to get outdoors. So some of our boating manufacturers need to ramp up production,” she said. “So getting the word out about this job opportunity and learning is what we wanted to accomplish today.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster chose to end federal pandemic benefits at the end of June to help encourage people to return to the workforce.

State leaders say tens of thousands of jobs are available statewide.

