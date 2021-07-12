SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Lt. Governor visits Summerville pushes workforce development in boating industry

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Lt. Governor Pamela Evette held a roundtable discussion in Summerville focused on developing the workforce, specifically in the boating industry.

Evette says more people getting out this summer means a higher demand and an increased need for more workers in the industry.

On a state level, she says she wants to encourage more people to get back to work, and help struggling businesses.

“This is a very big business here in South Carolina and now after COVID, everyone is wanting to get outdoors. So some of our boating manufacturers need to ramp up production,” she said. “So getting the word out about this job opportunity and learning is what we wanted to accomplish today.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster chose to end federal pandemic benefits at the end of June to help encourage people to return to the workforce.

State leaders say tens of thousands of jobs are available statewide.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26

Latest News

The city of Goose Creek is considering whether to impose a temporary moratorium on new auto...
Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
VIDEO: Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
VIDEO: Goose Creek considering moratorium on new auto body shops, used car dealerships
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT waiting on new contractor for completion of I-26 paving project
DHEC says the SC WIC program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5 by...
Walmart, Kroger partner with SC WIC program