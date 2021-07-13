SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore; wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story:

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall.

The official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, says preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase

Latest News

The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Coast Guard responds to boat hit by whale
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
Gov. McMaster to make announcement with state corrections chief
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
The prices paid at the grocery store have gone up this past year.
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008