Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Imagine finding 17 baby snakes and the momma snake in your house.

Well, one woman in Augusta found all of those snakes in her house on Marks Church Road.

She believes they came in from a hole from plumbing work.

She thinks they originally came from some land under development right next door to her house.

Thankfully, she got some reinforcement and all of the snakes are now out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

