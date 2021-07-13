SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Battery Fall 2-1 in Hard-Fought Road Battle Against New Mexico

The Battery dropped a 2-1 decision to New Mexico United on Monday night
The Battery dropped a 2-1 decision to New Mexico United on Monday night(Josh Lane | Charleston Battery)
By Charleston Battery
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Battery fell 2-1 on the road against New Mexico United in the first meeting between the two clubs on Monday night. Charleston forward Claudio Repetto scored his first career professional goal, but the hosts’ breakthrough in the second half proved to be the difference.

The first edition of the Black and Yellow Derby, as it’s been dubbed, needed only 15 minutes to get the fireworks going. New Mexico struck first when Juan Guzman connected with Kalen Ryden and Ryden got around Claudio Repetto to head the ball home. New Mexico nearly doubled their lead in the 20th minute but Devon Sandoval’s attempt was saved.The Battery struck back in the 38th minute when Repetto found redemption and his first career professional goal. The score was set up by Zeiko Lewis who found DZ Harmon on a switch to the right side of the field, Harmon then delivered a perfect cross to his old Coastal Carolina teammate, Repetto, who set the ball into the back of the net off his chest. Harmon had made threatening runs in the previous 15 minutes and finally broke through the United defense to produce on the score sheet.

The second half picked up right where the first half left off. New Mexico United were the first to threaten only two minutes after kickoff. The hosts did not have to wait too long for their chances to find the back of the net again as they found a breakthrough seven minutes into the half. The goal was set up when New Mexico’s counter attack capitalized from a cross in front of the Battery net. Kuzminsky did well to make the initial save, but the ball bounced back off New Mexico’s Devon Sandoval and rolled into the back of the net to make it 2-1. Charleston responded by putting more numbers forward in search of an equalizer. Harmon’s shot in the 61st minute was the Battery’s first real chance of the half. The Battery did well to keep New Mexico from adding a third goal that could put the game out of reach. Kuzminsky continued his form in front of goal, totaling six saves on the day. Among the Battery’s best chances to equalize came in the 84th minute when Logan Gdula found Romario Piggott in the center of the box, but Piggott’s shot ultimately went high over the crossbar.

Battery Head Coach Michael Anhaeuser was proud of his team’s ability to handle the environment on the road at Isotopes Park.”We played with some composure on a tough field, even when we went down, we did a great job of coming back and got the goal to equalize,” said Anhaeuser. “We got caught on the counter and we went down, but after that, again, we came back and created enough chances to get that tying goal, and that was just disappointing we couldn’t do that because we did some good things.”

The night saw two first-year players connect for the Battery’s lone goal of the contest, Harmon to Repetto, who were teammates at Coastal Carolina University before joining Charleston.”Very proud of the guys for their effort and their work and in a tough environment,” said Anhaeuser. “That’s great because Claudio is a number nine going into the box and DZ did fantastic, he’s grown every game and we told him to be aggressive on the wing.”After the match, Burke Fahling was shown a red card for foul and abusive language. The Battery return to Patriots Point on Saturday, July 17, to take on Hartford Athletic in the club’s first meeting of the season with the Connecticut outfit.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase

Latest News

Six Gamecocks Picked on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft
Clemson baseball
Parker & Askew Selected in MLB Draft on Monday
CCU’s Parker Chavers selected in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs
Chavers Selected in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Close Successful Road Trip with 7-1 Win over Fireflies