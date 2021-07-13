SC Lottery
Boeing releases 2nd quarter production numbers, slows 787 production

Boeing says they have been engaged in detailed discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration on verification methodology for 787 fuselages.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - American Aeronautics giant, The Boeing Company, says they have made major program deliveries in the second quarter of 2021, but they are temporarily slowing down 787 production at their Charleston plant.

Boeing says they have been engaged in detailed discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration on verification methodology for 787 fuselages. This has led the company to conduct associated inspections and rework to the plane design, officials said.

Boeing’s Charleston plant is the only location where the aeronautics company builds their newest plane, the Boeing 787.

Following the inspections, Boeing says they identified additional rework that will be required on undelivered 787s.

The plane maker said based on their assessment of the time required to complete this work, they will be reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks to support the inspection and rework.

“We continue the work to deliver on our commitments to our commercial, defense, space and services customers, while positioning our business for a stable and strong recovery from the pandemic. In the second quarter, we made progress in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets and increasing the pace of 737 deliveries,” Boeing said in release.

As the inspections and rework continues, Boeing says the 787 production rate will temporarily be lower than five per month, but it will gradually return to that rate.

Boeing says they now expect to deliver fewer than half of the 787s currently in inventory this year.

“We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery. Across the enterprise, our teams remain focused on safety and integrity as we drive stability, first-time quality and productivity in our operations,” the company added.

Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

ModelQ2 20212021 (to date)
Boeing 73750113
Boeing 74712
Boeing 767813
Boeing 777814
Boeing 7871214

