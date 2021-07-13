SC Lottery
Charleston, 2 other SC cities listed among fastest-growing US places

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. News and World Report survey listed Charleston as the 19th fastest-growing city in the country.

The report examined net migration of each metro area, which is measured by the growth or decline of the population over the past five years.

Click here to read the full report.

Myrtle Beach ranked as the fastest-growing place in the nation.

Four Florida communities, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Lakeland, rounded out the top five.

Spartanburg came in 12th place.

A similar report listed Charleston among the top 50 best places to live.

The Holy City also ranked as the 27th best place to retire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

