Charleston Co. parks explain ‘dip’ at Folly Beach pier construction

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks and Recreation officials are blaming sagging at the site of the new Folly Beach pier on a crane trestle.

As Tropical Storm Elsa rolled in last week, beachgoers reported a bowing on the pier. According to county officials, the crane trestle is temporary and is being used to help remove the old pier.

Officials said that last Wednesday the steel pipe pilings experienced some settlement.

But they say this would not affect their expected opening day for the new pier in spring of 2023.

“The crane trestle is currently in the footprint of the new pier, which will be built all the way out to the old ‘diamond head’ area,” officials said. ”Once the diamond head removal is complete, construction of the new pier will begin at that point and work its way back toward the “apron” (the area with the gift shop and restrooms). "

Parks officials said the crane trestle will be removed as portions of the new pier are constructed.

The pier is expected to cost just under $14 million.

