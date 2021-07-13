Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch minority business directory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is highlighting minority-owned businesses and encouraging locals to visit them and other businesses to hire them through a special business directory expected to launch next week.

The Chamber of Commerce says they have developed the “Lowcountry Minority Business Directory,” which they’re calling the ultimate hub for local, minority-owned businesses.

Officials with the Chamber said the purpose of this new directory is to have a consolidated guide of the region, where businesses and individuals can easily access all types of minority-owned businesses, whether it be a woman-owned mechanic or LGBTQ+ pet care service.

“We’re excited to bring visibility and the heightened awareness of the importance that minority-owned businesses have for our region,” Adrian Cain, the Senior Vice President of Leadership and Programs with the Chamber, said. “Our region is made up by some incredible people and incredible businesses, and we want this guide to not just be the Chamber’s directory, but really to be a directory that all the region uses, all three counties, to really bring that heightened visibility to them.”

Cain said they expect to have several hundred businesses in the directory at the start but anticipate that number to grow into the thousands as time goes on.

He said the directory will go live at the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.