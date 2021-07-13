Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. News and World Report recently published a list of the 150 best places to live in the United States placing the Holy City in the top third.

The survey analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas to rank them based on good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler, ranked 42nd place in the study.

Three other South Carolina communities, however, beat the Holy City.

Spartanburg came in 24th in the survey, making it the best place to live in South Carolina. It ranked 18th in cheapest places to live.

Myrtle Beach ranked 35th place for best places to live, but came in first for fastest-growing places.

Greenville was close behind, with a 38th place ranking. The study ranked it as the 16th cheapest place to live.

Charleston ranked as the study’s 27th best place to retire but 15th place in the list of most dangerous places. U.S. News and World Report cited the city’s “unique blend of historic preservation and new development” as well as its “unique brand of Southern style.”

“Whether it’s Spanish moss dangling from oak trees or the smell of shrimp and grits wafting downtown, Charleston is sure to charm you,” the study states.

It listed Charleston’s average annual salary at $47,800, which U.S. News and World Report listed as less than the average American, while its cost of living is higher than the national average, “which makes Charleston a difficult place to live for those on a budget.”

Boulder, Colorado, ranked in the top spot in the survey.

South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia came in 54th place.

