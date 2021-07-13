SC Lottery
Charleston schools no longer requiring masks on property

CCSD is no longer requiring face coverings for students or staff members and they say that...
CCSD is no longer requiring face coverings for students or staff members and they say that applies to all schools, all programs in schools, and district offices.(kold)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks.

The district says this is in accordance with the South Carolina Legislature’s “Mask Mandate Prohibition” which was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster.

CCSD is no longer requiring face coverings for students or staff members and they say that applies to all schools, all programs in schools, and district offices.

This includes any summer camps in which students are currently enrolled.

The Mask Mandate Prohibition went into effect July 1, and says “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

At the state level, the South Carolina Department of Education says they are encouraging, but no longer requiring face coverings on state-owned school buses.

CCSD says they will follow the SCDE’s decision and not require face coverings for students, staff members, or bus drivers on vendor-owned buses.

