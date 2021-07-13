SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
The Chamber of Commerce says they have developed the “Lowcountry Minority Business Directory,”...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch minority business directory