SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Fugitive arrested following gun battle with deputies near Summerville

A wanted man has been arrested after authorities said he fled into the woods and was involved...
A wanted man has been arrested after authorities said he fled into the woods and was involved in a gun fight with deputies near the Summerville area.(DCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A wanted man has been arrested after authorities said he fled into the woods and was involved in a gun fight with deputies near the Summerville area.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Jerry Lee Gooding of Ridgeville with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was originally wanted for a general sessions drug charge and for driving under suspension.

He was arrested on Sunday night when deputies attempted to locate him and serve warrants at a home on Twin Lake Drive in the Summerville area of Dorchester County.

According to a report, Gooding saw the deputies approaching, left the house and ran into the woods where deputies began a foot chase.

Lt. Rick Carson said as deputies entered the woods shots were fired at them, and one of the deputies returned fire. Gooding then surrendered to deputies a short time later.

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire. A report states a firearm was found next to Gooding when he was taken into custody.

Bond was denied for Gooding on the attempted murder and weapons charges.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing woman
The Chamber of Commerce says they have developed the “Lowcountry Minority Business Directory,”...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch minority business directory
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Police: Goose Creek murder suspect turns himself in
Zachary Scott Fasola
Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography