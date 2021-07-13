Deputies: Fugitive arrested following gun battle with deputies near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A wanted man has been arrested after authorities said he fled into the woods and was involved in a gun fight with deputies near the Summerville area.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Jerry Lee Gooding of Ridgeville with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was originally wanted for a general sessions drug charge and for driving under suspension.

He was arrested on Sunday night when deputies attempted to locate him and serve warrants at a home on Twin Lake Drive in the Summerville area of Dorchester County.

According to a report, Gooding saw the deputies approaching, left the house and ran into the woods where deputies began a foot chase.

Lt. Rick Carson said as deputies entered the woods shots were fired at them, and one of the deputies returned fire. Gooding then surrendered to deputies a short time later.

No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire. A report states a firearm was found next to Gooding when he was taken into custody.

Bond was denied for Gooding on the attempted murder and weapons charges.

