Gov. McMaster hosts AccelerateSC meeting on federal funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s AccelerateSC task force will meet Tuesday afternoon in Columbia to discuss recommendations for investing billions in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Signed into law in March, the American Rescue Plan is a $2 trillion bill meant to help people to fight and recover from the pandemic.

CLICK HERE to watch a live stream of the meeting.

Of the roughly $8.8 billion headed to South Carolina, about $2.5 billion will be going to state governments, $1.6 billion will go to local governments (counties, cities, and other municipalities), $2.2 billion will go to K-12 education, $523 million will go to higher education, and $245 million will go to transportation and infrastructure.

State lawmakers will decide how the $2.5 billion will be spent but will be given AccelerateSC’s recommendations as a guide.

According to the law, funds can go to support the state’s response to COVID-19, broadband infrastructure, supporting key industries, and educational disparities. However, the money can’t be used to lower taxes or deposit cash into a state’s pension fund.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.