Gov. McMaster to make announcement with state corrections chief

Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to make what the South Carolina Department of Corrections is calling a “major announcement” Tuesday morning.

That announcement is set for 11 a.m.

McMaster will be joined by state Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling at the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center in Columbia.

The corrections department has not provided details about the nature of the announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

