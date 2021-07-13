SC Lottery
Rain and storm chances decrease for the rest of the week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few downpours are possible through this evening away from the coast as storms push inland. Activity will wind down overnight, lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Hit or miss storms are in the forecast on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Activity will not be as widespread as today. Isolated rain and storms will remain in the forecast as we go through the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s each day. A cold front will approach late this weekend/early next week increasing the chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 5 days.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 91, Low 73.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm possible. High 92, Low 73.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm possible.  High 92, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Times of sun and clouds. An isolated storm possible.  High 92, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms.  High 91, Low 74.

