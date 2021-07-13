SC Lottery
Hit or miss rain and storms again today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of dodging showers and storms are on the way to the Lowcountry!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

