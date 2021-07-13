Improvements planned for Charleston city parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the help of a new master plan, Charlestonians may soon see some big upgrades to the city’s 140 parks.

City officials have been working on a new 10-year plan that they say will be a roadmap for everything the city wants to accomplish in the parks.

Parks and Recreation Director Jason Kronsberg says it could become the city’s first ever master plan for their Parks and Recreation Department.

The Recreation Committee is scheduled to vote on the plan Tuesday.

Kronsberg says the project has been in the works for months. He says they compiled almost 2,500 survey responses where the department asked the community what they need and where.

The biggest take away is the committee plans to start making repairs before building new parks, Kronsberg said.

“The citizens want us to take care of what we have first, and then look to the needs of the future,” Kronsberg said. “Which there are many with the new population, demographic shifts, new areas that are undeveloped that are becoming developed.”

At the top of the priority list are improvements such as more public restrooms at parks, biking and walking trails, kayak accesses and more.

Kronsberg says they are also looking to make repairs to the park, like replacing broken sidewalks.

In order to make these upgrades, the committee says they still need to look for a funding source. Because of this, officials say the master plan also includes a bond referendum.

The referendum will first need to be voted on by city council, then could go to voters in November.

“There was an overwhelming support that citizens would support a bond referendum,” Kronsberg said.

The committee is set to vote on the plan at the Recreation Committee meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.”

If it is approved, the plan will then need to be voted on by the full council.

The committee meeting is open to the public. Folks can tune in by calling 929-205-6099 and use access code: 87933354923

