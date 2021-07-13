SC Lottery
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old Jontre Williams.(Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office have charged three murder suspects for a shooting that took the life of one person.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old Jontre Williams.

The three men each face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They were locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

Their arrest stems from a shooting that happened on July 6 on the 3500 block of Barricada Road. Emergency operators received calls about two people being shot in the area around 11 p.m.

Deputies found two male victims, each suffering at least one gunshot wound.

“Colleton Fire-Rescue airlifted one of the victims to a local trauma center for treatment,; the second victim was pronounced dead before law enforcement’s arrival,” the sheriff’s office said.

SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (843) 549-2211.

