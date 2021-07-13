SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
The Chamber of Commerce says they have developed the “Lowcountry Minority Business Directory,”...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce to launch minority business directory