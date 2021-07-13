SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography

Zachary Scott Fasola
Zachary Scott Fasola(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 33-year-old Mount Pleasant man to more than a decade in federal prison in connection with possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Zachary Scott Fasola was sentenced to 121 months and lifetime supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said. It is the second federal conviction and sentence for possession of child pornography for Fasola, who was previously convicted and sentenced in 2016, DeHart said.

The charges stem from the discovery of 24 videos and 140 images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices seized during the execution of a search warrant at Fasola’s home on Jan. 24, 2019, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states. Investigators said Fasola admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet.

The material included depictions of prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults, the release states.

Evidence presented in court stated that on May 16, 2018, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children section received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had been notified by Facebook of alleged criminal activity on their servers related to a particular email address, which lead to the search warrant.

In addition to the prison sentence, United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel ordered Fasola to pay special assessments of $100 and $5,000.

There is no parole in the federal system.

