North Charleston Police search for missing woman

Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old woman who has been missing more than a week.

Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, police say.

The family member told police she and her husband had been in an altercation with others.

Harriette Greene-Brown is believed to be in the company of her husband, North Charleston Police...
Harriette Greene-Brown is believed to be in the company of her husband, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)

Police say she has health issues and is now possibly homeless.

She is believed to be in the company of her husband, driving a dark-colored BMW with South Carolina license plate 4201PG.

She is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective P. Schoolfield on 843-740-2521.

