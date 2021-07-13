Police: Goose Creek murder suspect turns himself in

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of a murder at Cream of The Crop Barbershop has turned himself in to Goose Creek police after evading detection for nearly 10 days.

Goose Creek Police say Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson has turned himself in ten days after a homicide at the Cream of The Crop Barbershop at 139 Red Bank Road.

Jefferson turned himself in at 11 a.m. Tuesday and police say he was accompanied by his lawyer who had been in discussion with the department for several days.

GCP says Jefferson was identified as the suspect responsible for a homicide that happened July 3 at the Goose Creek barber.

Jefferson is being processed and fingerprinted at the Goose Creek Police Department and police say he will soon be transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

There has been no word on charges or potential bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

