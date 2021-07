SC reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 158 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday.

That total, along with 85 probable new cases, comes from test results received Sunday, DHEC said.

But the state reported no new confirmed deaths or probable deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 494,862 confirmed cases, 105,421 probable cases, 8,672 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report included results from 3,926 tests with a 5.4% positive rate.







