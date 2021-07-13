Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on St. Helena Island Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the location on Sea Island Parkway. Deputies are meeting with witnesses and said no one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said they do not have a detailed description of the suspect yet, only that he was male and he was armed with a gun.

Residents and motorists in the area of the business can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

Anyone who has information on the subject’s identity is asked to contact sheriff’s office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

