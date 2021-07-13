Stormwater fees face potential increase in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant residents and property owners could see a spike in their stormwater fees over the next few years, if a revised ordinance is passed.

The annual stormwater utility management fee for each Mount Pleasant property owner in 2021 is $60.

Through this new drafted ordinance, it would only go up to $61.81 in 2022. However, in 2023, the annual fee is proposed to increase to $79.55.

Officials say it would then rise by a few dollars each month, until it reaches$90 in 2030.

According to the new ordinance, the fee increases are necessary because the cost of the town’s stormwater utility system is rising and outpacing the current stormwater utility fees. The full drafted ordinance can be found on the Town of Mount Pleasant’s website.

Mount Pleasant Engineering & Development Services Director Brad Morrison says these changes are proposed to ensure the town is able to maintain their current service level which is based upon annual stormwater maintenance expenditures, inflation and purchases of necessary equipment.

He says the funds provide for the continued full support of Mount Pleasant’s pipe repair and rehabilitation program, as well as fund the associated operating expenses in support of this effort.

The proposed changes to the annual stormwater utility management fees are based on a 10-year analysis of the anticipated costs of operations, staffing, debt, and capital needs.

Morrison says all fees collected are used only for supporting the annual cost of the Stormwater Management Program.

The ordinance is up for first reading and a public hearing Tuesday night. Residents can voice their opinions on the ordinance at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Council Chambers. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If first reading is passed, a final reading is planned to be held on August 10.

