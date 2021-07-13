SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stormwater fees face potential increase in Mount Pleasant

.
.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant residents and property owners could see a spike in their stormwater fees over the next few years, if a revised ordinance is passed.

The annual stormwater utility management fee for each Mount Pleasant property owner in 2021 is $60.

Through this new drafted ordinance, it would only go up to $61.81 in 2022. However, in 2023, the annual fee is proposed to increase to $79.55.

Officials say it would then rise by a few dollars each month, until it reaches$90 in 2030.

According to the new ordinance, the fee increases are necessary because the cost of the town’s stormwater utility system is rising and outpacing the current stormwater utility fees. The full drafted ordinance can be found on the Town of Mount Pleasant’s website.

Mount Pleasant Engineering & Development Services Director Brad Morrison says these changes are proposed to ensure the town is able to maintain their current service level which is based upon annual stormwater maintenance expenditures, inflation and purchases of necessary equipment.

He says the funds provide for the continued full support of Mount Pleasant’s pipe repair and rehabilitation program, as well as fund the associated operating expenses in support of this effort.

The proposed changes to the annual stormwater utility management fees are based on a 10-year analysis of the anticipated costs of operations, staffing, debt, and capital needs.

Morrison says all fees collected are used only for supporting the annual cost of the Stormwater Management Program.

The ordinance is up for first reading and a public hearing Tuesday night. Residents can voice their opinions on the ordinance at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Council Chambers. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If first reading is passed, a final reading is planned to be held on August 10.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase

Latest News

CCSD is no longer requiring face coverings for students or staff members and they say that...
Charleston schools no longer requiring masks on property
District leaders say there is no one way to get into a teaching career, and the traditional...
Charleston County School District looking to invest in future teachers
The City of Charleston orders work stopped at 88 Smith Street after burial ground discovered...
Charleston looks at adding new city regulations for building on burial sites
Dorchester School District 2 will no longer require that face coverings be worn by students or...
Dorchester District 2 no longer requiring students, staff to wear face coverings