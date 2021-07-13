SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds(Heather Baker | Heather Baker)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty stroller got caught in a ride at Carowinds before falling off a short time later.

Heather Baker sent WBTV video of the incident, which shows the stroller hooked on the bottom of a swing ride.

There was no child in the stroller and no one was hurt. Baker says the ride attendant didn’t notice at first, but ended up stopping the ride after the stroller fell off.

We reached out to Carowinds but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina
Jermaine Lindsay
Northwoods mall shoplifting suspect sparks highspeed chase

Latest News

.
Stormwater fees face potential increase in Mount Pleasant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Stormwater fees face potential increase in Mount Pleasant
City officials have been working on a new 10-year plan that they say will be a roadmap for...
Improvements planned for Charleston city parks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Improvements planned for Charleston city parks
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States