Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty stroller got caught in a ride at Carowinds before falling off a short time later.

Heather Baker sent WBTV video of the incident, which shows the stroller hooked on the bottom of a swing ride.

There was no child in the stroller and no one was hurt. Baker says the ride attendant didn’t notice at first, but ended up stopping the ride after the stroller fell off.

We reached out to Carowinds but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.