Troopers charge woman involved in fatal Beaufort Co. crash

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they have charged one of the drivers with DUI following a fatal crash in Beaufort County this past February.

Leksi McKinah Radolec, 21, of Bluffton was charged with felony DUI with death, SCHP Trooper Nick Pye said.

Troopers reported in February that a Chevy and Mazda were traveling on SC-170 when one of the vehicles struck the other causing the Chevy to catch on fire and the driver to die.

Radolec was driving the Mazda, troopers say.

Radolec has been detained at the Beaufort County Detention Center and troopers have not released any information regarding a potential bond hearing.

